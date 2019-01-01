Review: OR Merino Work Gloves

Two of the oldest—and still the best—outdoor fabrics come together in the Merino Work Gloves by Outdoor Research. With supple, water-resistant leather on the front and big swaths of warm, durable wool on the back, these gloves will make you wonder why you ever wore anything else. The comfortable fit and exceptional dexterity make those standard hardware-store work gloves seem as quaint and obsolete as a Model T. Use 'em for chores around the house, for short outings into the winter woods, and for skiing on warm, sunny days. One caveat: I ordered my usual size and they're a tad too long in the finger, so be sure to measure your hand and review OR's detailed sizing chart before purchase. $110; outdoorresearch.com.