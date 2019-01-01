Review: Meridian Line Gravity Jeans

In recent years, I moved away from jeans; unless they were loose-fitting, they were just too restricting. Then I found Gravity Jeans from Meridian Line. These jeans have the look of traditional denim, but are made of Momentum Denim—a mix of organic cotton, polyester, and a little spandex, giving them stretch. This makes for unrestricted range of movement; now, if I have trouble leaping over a log or climbing a boulder while wearing these jeans, I probably just need to stretch more.

The Gravity Jeans look just as good around town as they do outdoors, and I can wear them with the “hipster” turn-up on the cuff, exposing a colorful pattern (they look just as good straight-legged). Bottom line: they look like denim and wear like performance pants.

Available at Chalet Sports; $99.