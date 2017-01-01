Review: Kavu Ken Tucky

As far as styles go, the Kavu Ken Tucky falls squarely in the rugged category, but combines enough of the refined look to fit in at the office or happy hour. When I first tried it on, I instantly fell in love with the sleeves. Now, I'm what the clothing industry calls an “athletic build,” with an ape factor of seven inches (arm span greater than my height). I have a very hard time finding shirts that fit right. Normally, to get sleeves long enough, I have to bump up in sizes until I am practically swimming in a shirt. Not so with the Kavu Ken Tucky. With enough warmth to keep you going on a cool day outdoors, or help you survive an afternoon in an excessively air-conditioned office like ours, this shirt has quickly become a multifaceted staple in my wardrobe.

$65; kavu.com.