Review: Kari Traa Tikse Baselayers

Merino wool is the best thing to happen to baselayers since thumb loops, and while loops are handy for avoiding bunched up sleeves and cold wrists, merino's next-to-skin comfort is a real game-changer. Leading the charge is the Norweigian brand Kari Traa. Their women's-specific offerings pay close attention to detail, resulting in layers that feel more like pajamas and less like plastic. I've been sporting the Tikse tops and bottoms all winter (another benefit of merino wool is odor prevention) and I find them hard to take off at the end of a long day. Whether I'm spinning hot laps at the resort or taking in a scenic tour in the backcountry, the layers provide all-day comfort and warmth, which is really all I'm looking for. Come spring, and even cool nights in summer, I'll continue to turn to these layers for crust-cruising, trail runs, and evenings around the campfire. Pant, $75; top, $75; karitraa.com.