Review: Backcountry Gore-Tex Snow Glove

When looking to buy a pair of gloves I look for simplicity, durability, and effectiveness. Backcountry hit the nail on the head with their Gore-Tex Snow Glove. Primaloft insulation coupled with a goat leather exterior provides toasty and extremely durable cold-weather protection. The utilization of an adjustable spandex and nylon cuff covering the wrist provides a great buffer from snow, keeping your hands warmer, longer. The last thing I want to think about on a long day skiing is the warmth and dryness of my hands. The Snow Glove frees your mind to focus on what's actually important on a day out in the elements.

During a full day tour in the backcountry, the Gore-Tex insert kept my hands warm during elongated snow exposure. And my hands didn't get sweaty on the way down either—the glove has superb ventilation. The reliability and lithe grip of the goat skin provides the feel and performance of a workman’s glove. It can be used to grip a shovel to dig snow pit or hold a beer at the end of the day. The Snow Glove isn’t flashy or trying to be something it is not. Like a good ranch hand, it does its job well and leaves nothing to be desired, $100.