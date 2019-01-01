Junior Varsity

Depending on where you go, some fish seem to be under every rock––even too abundant for the liking of some anglers. But others are much harder to come by, and can be found in only the most particular pockets of the state. Here's a rundown of three of Montana's lesser-known (for one reason or another). And while they are either rare or overly common, they can be every bit as appealing as the more common quarry, both on the end of a line, as well over a warm campfire.

Golden Trout

There’s no controversy in bestowing the beauty title to golden trout––its entire body is swathed in color. Originally from California, golden trout have been planted in several of Montana’s alpine lakes. The Beartooths and the Crazies are some of the best places to search for them, and the hikes to these lakes are as gorgeous as the fish. Mid-July is the best window to try your luck. If you brave the mountain vicissitudes and make the spring spawning period, fish the lake’s rippling inlets and outlets.

Common Carp

Stalwart and adaptive, carp are a widespread non-native species east of the Divide. Carp frequent warm shallows in lakes and backwaters in larger rivers, and generally prefer weedy areas. While this unglamorous omnivore gets little credence with sport fishermen, they are great fun to wrestle in on light tackle and are easy to find. Beware: carp grow to large sizes, fight hard, and don’t wear out easily. If you’re in for a tango, set your drag light.

Walleye

While there are conflicting theories as to whether walleye are indigenous to Montana, at present, they are classified as a non-native species. Nevertheless, this aggressive game fish is highly sought-after for sport and table fare. Favoring large, deep lakes, walleye migrate into feeder streams, seeking gravely riffles and rocky shallows to spawn. Walleye feed on aquatic invertebrates, and larger specimens prey on smaller fish. Because they swim at great depths, a good quality fish-finder is invaluable, and a slow-trolled nightcrawler on a worm harness is a productive bait combination.