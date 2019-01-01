Backcountry Banh Mi

A Montanan twist on a Vietnamese classic.

After our meat's in the freezer, we all struggle with the same question: now what? There are countless ways to prepare delicious wild game, but here's one you might not have tried.









Ingredients

5 lbs. bone-in blade roasts or shanks

salt & pepper

4 Tbsp. ground ginger

2 1/2 Tbsp. cayenne

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup fish sauce

2 1/2 cups (or until meat ¾ covered) chicken stock, or any other type of stock

1 small onion cut into large pieces

4-5 crushed garlic cloves

Directions

Season meat well with salt and pepper. Place meat in slow cooker. Combine ginger, cayenne, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce in bowl. Stir until ginger, cayenne, and sugar dissolve. Add sauce to meat in slow cooker, then add onion and garlic. Add chicken stock until meat is 3/4 covered. Cook on high heat 4-6 hours or until fork tender. (If braising in a pan in the oven, cook in pre-heated 200⁰ oven for 4-6 hours, until fork tender.) Shred the meat and serve on a baguette cut into quarter lengths topped with pickled vegetables (onions, carrots, daikon), cilantro leaves and fresh lime squirts. We recommend topping with Sriracha mayo (1 part Sriracha, 3 parts mayo). Enjoy!

This recipe was borrowed from Backcountry Hunters & Anglers members Julie Mackiewicz & Corey Ellis.