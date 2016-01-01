Why didn't I think of this? That's what came to mind as I applied Keeper Tape to my fly rod. This simple but handy product applies a self-adhesive, transparent measuring tape onto your fly rod, and can measure fish up to 36 inches. Installation was fairly straightforward; applying the tape around the first rod guide was a little tricky, though. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to achieve the perfect fit I'd hoped for, but overall I'm satisfied with it. Plus, the affordable price means I can always try again. Keeper Tape is waterproof and UV-resistant, and can be trimmed to fit nearly any rod. It's also made in America, and was designed right here in Bozeman. Available at Bob Ward's. $4; keepertape.com.