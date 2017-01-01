Review: MPOWERD Luci Pro Lux

When camping, dead lantern batteries can be a blessing or a curse, depending on your level of fatigue and the company you’re keeping. But nobody likes losing light while reading, doing dishes, or playing a card game—and with the Luci Pro Lux light, you won’t.

This solar-powered, three-setting lantern inflates into a soft-glow camp light, and deflates for compact carry or storage. Hang it overhead with the adjustable straps or set it on the tent floor; either way, the 10 LED bulbs will last through the longest night.

In the morning, set it out in the sun or hang it off your pack to recharge. The Luci Pro Lux is lightweight and waterproof, and includes a USB port for either a quick recharge in the car. That same port will keep your other light—your phone’s camera flash—charged up, too.

$35; mpowerd.com.