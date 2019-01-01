Spic & Spin

Basic bike maintenance for a longer-lasting ride.

The combination of water, grit, and mud on your drive train will shorten the life of your parts. Keep your bike clean! Follow these steps for a longer-lasting bike:



1. Bathe bike with soap and water, just like you would a car. Use a parts-cleaning brush or a toilet bowl brush. (Best to do while bike is still wet or muddy.)



2. Clean derailleur pulleys, chain, cogs, and chain rings with solvent and a toothbrush and rags.



3. Let bike dry off. Clean frame and parts with Simple Green or similar cleaner.



4. Lube all cables and housings for brakes and derailleur. Next, adjustments and truing (you may want to leave these adjustments to your mechanic).



5. Check the tires; inflate to recommended pressure. (You can run a little less in front than in rear.)



6. Test ride. Make sure it shifts, in all gears, and does not “throw” the chain. Slam on the brakes—make sure it will stop in an emergency.



7. Finally, polish frame and parts with Bike Lust or Lemon Pledge.