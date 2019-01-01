Star Players
Montana, embedded with a wide web of water, is home to a plethora of fish, but as with all species, some are more common than others. Every state has its staples, and these are ours. From lakes to rivers, in town to deep in the backcountry, these are the heavy hitters you're most likely to run into.
Rainbow Trout
Waters: All area rivers
Size: 12-16”; up to 24”
Appearance: Long reddish-pink band running tip to tail
Behavior: Active mornings, evenings, and cloudy, cool days; strong fighters
Brown Trout
Waters: All area rivers, particularly upper Madison and Beaverhead
Size: 12-20”
Appearance: Brown and black spots along sides
Behavior: Active mornings, evenings, and cloudy, cool days; prefer deep holes
Brook Trout
Waters: Alpine lakes and mountain streams
Size: 6-13”; up to 16”
Appearance: Olive-green to dark-brown body, silver belly, light spots
Behavior: Active mornings, evenings, and cloudy, cool days; prefer shaded, vegetated habitat
Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Waters: Yellowstone, Gallatin, Big Hole; alpine lakes
Size: 10-20”; smaller in streams
Appearance: Red slashes on lower jaw, black dots toward tail
Behavior: Active mornings and evenings in rivers and streams; all day in alpine lakes
Westslope Cutthroat Trout
Waters: All area rivers
Avg. Size: 10-14"
Appearance: Vivid yellow, orange, and red hues with small, non-rounded spots
Behavior: Opportunistic feeders; prefer cold water with pools and sheltering vegetation
Mountain Whitefish
Waters: All area rivers
Size: 10-16”; up to 20”
Appearance: Pointed snout, small round mouth, silver body
Behavior: Active mornings and evenings; feed mostly on the bottom
Artic Grayling
Waters: Big Hole, upper Gallatin
Size: Up to 20”
Appearance: Colorful red, aqua, or purple markings; large sail-like dorsal fin
Behavior: Migrate up to 60 miles to spawn; do not coexist well with other trout
