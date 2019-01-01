Star Players

Montana, embedded with a wide web of water, is home to a plethora of fish, but as with all species, some are more common than others. Every state has its staples, and these are ours. From lakes to rivers, in town to deep in the backcountry, these are the heavy hitters you're most likely to run into.

Rainbow Trout

Waters: All area rivers

Size: 12-16”; up to 24”

Appearance: Long reddish-pink band running tip to tail

Behavior: Active mornings, evenings, and cloudy, cool days; strong fighters

Brown Trout

Waters: All area rivers, particularly upper Madison and Beaverhead

Size: 12-20”

Appearance: Brown and black spots along sides

Behavior: Active mornings, evenings, and cloudy, cool days; prefer deep holes

Brook Trout

Waters: Alpine lakes and mountain streams

Size: 6-13”; up to 16”

Appearance: Olive-green to dark-brown body, silver belly, light spots

Behavior: Active mornings, evenings, and cloudy, cool days; prefer shaded, vegetated habitat

Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout

Waters: Yellowstone, Gallatin, Big Hole; alpine lakes

Size: 10-20”; smaller in streams

Appearance: Red slashes on lower jaw, black dots toward tail

Behavior: Active mornings and evenings in rivers and streams; all day in alpine lakes

Westslope Cutthroat Trout

Waters: All area rivers

Avg. Size: 10-14"

Appearance: Vivid yellow, orange, and red hues with small, non-rounded spots

Behavior: Opportunistic feeders; prefer cold water with pools and sheltering vegetation

Mountain Whitefish

Waters: All area rivers

Size: 10-16”; up to 20”

Appearance: Pointed snout, small round mouth, silver body

Behavior: Active mornings and evenings; feed mostly on the bottom

Artic Grayling

Waters: Big Hole, upper Gallatin

Size: Up to 20”

Appearance: Colorful red, aqua, or purple markings; large sail-like dorsal fin

Behavior: Migrate up to 60 miles to spawn; do not coexist well with other trout