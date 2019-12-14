Winter in West

It's snow joke.

As the cold settles in, it’s time to enjoy a long season of winter activities. This year, don't limit yourself to the usual suspects—head to West Yellowstone for some winter fun you won't find anywhere else. From unique in-town affairs to epic athletics and wild-and-crazy snowsports, West is the place to be. Go for the day or make it a long weekend—just don't miss this opportunity to expand your winter horizons and have a ball while doing it.





Dates:

December 14-15, 2019

January 11-12, 2020

February 1-2, 2020

March 7-8, 2020

Location: Varied locations in West Yellowstone.

Description: For some family-oriented fun, check out Kids 'N' Snow. For nine years running, this event has introduced little ones to new winter activities in a safe and playful environment. Kids can choose from activities like dog sledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or learning about nature while snowshoeing with a ranger. Create lasting memories with your family in West Yellowstone by participating in one or all of these fun-filled weekends. With over 1,000 participants each year, the activities fill quickly, so be sure to register online here.





Skijor West

Dates: February 29 – March 1st, 2020

Location: Old Jeep Road and Iris St., West Yellowstone

Description: Get ready for an action-packed weekend with Skijor West. For those unfamiliar, skijoring is a competitive sport in which a horse gallops at full speed along a track while a skier zips along behind it, clutching a tow rope. The skier must complete a series of turns and jumps while being pulled at upwards of 50 mph. Over 70 teams compete in the action, vying for cash prizes and eternal bragging rights. Revel in the single-horsepower sport that draws old-school cowboys and hardcore mountain athletes alike. Skijor West welcomes spectators to enjoy food and music events throughout the weekend. For a chance at your own glory, bring along your well-trained pup to compete in the Dog Keg Pull on opening morning.





US Biathlon Championships

Dates: March 25-29, 2020

Location: Rendezvous Ski Trails, West Yellowstone.

Description: This year, West Yellowstone has been chosen as the location for the 2020 US Biathlon Championships. This multi-day event is hosted by both the West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Biathlon is an Olympic sport that combines cardiovascularly challenging Nordic skiing with skilled marksmanship. This unlikely mix originated from military-training techniques in Norway in the 18th century. Participants race one another while stopping to shoot at a series of targets at designated locations. Take the opportunity to marvel at this unique event, and familiarize yourself with athletes who may go on to compete in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.







So there you have it—three options for a whole different kind of winter season. And this is only a sampling of the many unique, fun-filled events to be found at Bozeman's snow-covered twin town to the south. Here's two we've marked in red on our calendars: the upcoming Taste of the Trails and the legendary Yellowstone Rendezvous Race, both held on the same Nordic trails the biathletes use. Still hungry for more? Check out West's full event schedule here. Then get on down to West Yellowstone, where the snow is deep and the winter is long.