Summertime Sips

The best summer cocktails, by location.

In the dog days of summer, our weekends are jam-packed with activities we’ve planned over the long winter. How do we celebrate ticking those items off our Summer Hit List? There is no wrong way, but for those of us of age, there is a best way: with a drink in hand. We’ve put in some "research" and found the best libations to round out those dreamy summer days, whether they take you to the trail, the river, or the walls.



Trail: the Wildflower

After long miles on trail spent gazing at wildflowers, cool down with another kind of wildflower. Lavender bitters mingle with muddled orange to create a refreshing and relaxing combination. Grab some huckleberries off-trail to use as a yummy garnish.

Important Stuff:

1 oz. Five Drops Bourbon Whiskey

Ice



The Rest:

Muddle an orange slice, add two drops lavender bitters, top with ginger beer. Garnish with berries of choice.



River: the Painkiller & the Cherry Mule

River days call for island-inspired cocktails and refreshing fruity creations. Why choose just one?

Painkiller

Important Stuff:

1 oz. Ramsdell's Parrot Dark Rum

Ice





The Rest:

Coat ice with coco lopez, fill with pineapple juice, add splash of OJ & shake! Garnish with orange slice or strawberries.



Cherry Mule

Important Stuff:

1.5 oz. Wildrye Premium Vodka

Ice





The Rest:

Squeeze lime wedge, add splash of cherry juice, top with ginger beer.



Rock: the Honey Crisp

Warm up your frozen bones after a day of frantically crimping on a windswept wall. Cinnamon and apple pie meets refreshing lemonade to revive your battered fingers (and ego).

Important Stuff:

1 oz. Wildrye Apple Pie

Ice





The Rest:

Add 1/2 oz. lemon juice, 1/2 oz. honey simple, and 1/2 oz. cinnamon simple. Top with soda water and garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon wedge.



Bonus: On the Summit

Nothing hits quite like a shot of whiskey. Pack a flask with Wildrye’s Five Drops bourbon whiskey for a kick-in-the-shorts style mountain-top celebration.

If you're completely wiped after an arduous day out and can't be bothered to lift your arms to create your own drink, head to the Cannery District where the friendly staff at Wildrye can whip you up any of these cocktails and more.



