Smoke Break

Summertime calls for Cinnabar Smoke burgers.

Grilling season is well underway, and after an adventurous day in the mountains or on the river, nothing sounds better than the sizzle of a juicy burger on the grill.





Spice up your burger-making routine this summer by adding some savory smokey-ness and toasted onion buns.

Ingredients

From the Spice & Tea Exchange:

3/4 cup sundried tomato

4 Tbsp. organic extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. Onion Obsessed Spice Blend

1 ½ Tbsp. Cinnabar Smoke Spice Blend

1 tsp. Alderwood smoked sea salt

From the grocer:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 ½ lbs. ground beef or game

½ red onion, chopped

6 slices cheddar cheese

6 hamburger buns

Toppings of choice

Yield: 6 burgers

Prep time: 10 mins.

Cook time: 15 mins.



Directions

Hydrate sundried tomatoes in 1/3 cup water for ten minutes. Mix olive oil with Onion Obsessed Spice Blend. Set aside.

Mix mayonnaise, Cinnabar Smoke Spice Blend, and Alderwood smoked sea salt until blended. Combine with beef, onion, and sundried tomatoes (including water).

Form mixture into 5-inch patties, and slap 'em on the grill. While grilling, brush insides of buns with olive-oil seasoning mixture and lightly toast on grill.

Once beef is grilled to juicy perfection, load pattie up with goodies, crack a cold one, and enjoy the savory fruits of your labor.

Karen Marshall owns the Spice & Tea Exchange in Bozeman and Big Sky.