O/B Hit List: Wild Skating

Livin’ on your edge.

Well, it only took one week for the ski season to turn around. Whether you’re hiking for turns on the Ridge at Bridger or skate-skiing your way to Mystic Lake, if you ski, things are looking pretty good right about now. Unless you prefer solitude, that is.

More snow means more crowds, from the Tram line at Big Sky to the groomed cross-country trails at Lindley. Winter is back on and everyone is getting after it. And can you blame them?

We can’t, but we do need our time away from the hordes, and we know just where to find it. All across southwest Montana, there are opportunities to escape, beyond the hustle and bustle of booming Bozangeles. One such opportunity is wild skating at Canyon Ferry. It’s out of the ordinary and it's on our Winter Hit List. Here’s how it’s done.

Who: Folks tired of dodging dogs at Sourdough and hiking nose-to-butt up the Ridge. Our favorite outdoor haunts are overrun; there’s no way to deny that. And while that doesn’t mean Hyalite is dead to us—yet—it is nice to get away, and we’re definitely fans of solitude. If you’re like us, and we bet many of you are, ditch the crowds and try something new. Wild skating is that something new.

What: We’re talkin’ the windswept frozen ponds on the west side of Canyon Ferry north of Townsend. We’re talkin’ wildlife, mountain vistas, and a bit of Real Montana. We’re talkin’ using the quads God gave us to explore a winter wonderland devoid of $700 coats and skis that cost as much as a truck down payment.

Wild skating requires a helmet, a beat-up pair of skates, and little else. It requires an imagination and a lack of self-consciousness—there’s no way to make this look good. The ice is rough, rippled, and a long way from the closest zamboni. You’ll fall, you’ll stumble, you’ll flail, and you’ll have a great time doing it.

When: Use the next high-pressure system to skip town and hit the ice. You don’t want to skate on a powder day. If it’s sunny and clear, grab your gear and plan for a few hours in a world that feels far removed from tech startups, craft beer, and Blundstones.

Where: If you’ve never been to Canyon Ferry, you’re definitely missing out. This Missouri River impoundment is about an hour from downtown Bozeman. Just north of Townsend, you can access the ice from a few different locations. The Big Belt Mountains dominate the eastern horizon and the Elkhorns loom large to the west. Townsend has a variety of food and drink options worth exploring, and even the micro-brewery scene has left its mark on this mostly blue-collar town.

Why: More like, why not? Wild skating isn't graceful, although your stride will improve over time. It's difficult to measure yourself against your peers, but aren't you tired of tracking vertical and scrambling for first chair? It isn't rad, or extreme, or epic, or gnarly. But it's fun, it's mellow, it's different, and, most importantly, it's on our Winter Hit List.