O/B Hit List: BRC Brew Runs

Dawn Brintnall

Sample Bozeman’s finest brews while on a runner’s high.

All across Bozeman and beyond, we are privy to a wonderful array of locally-made beer. While it may be impossible to sample all of Bozeman's best brews in a day, Bozeman Running Company (BRC) has taken the standard brewery tour to a whole new level: monthly 5K races at our hometown breweries. The 5K Brew Run Series captures the essence of being a Bozemanite by combining the excitement of a race day with the immediate satisfaction of a beer at the finish line. (Isn’t that why we run anyway?) BRC visits a new brewery each month, which means the course is always changing. The 5K Brew Run Series keeps the magic alive and the beer flowing.

 Bozeman Running Company Brew Runs

Who: Aspiring local-brew connoisseurs with an affinity for cardio, long-distance die-hards in need of a mid-week shake-out run, or really anyone with running shoes and a good attitude. When you join the BRC Brew Run, you’ll “barley” be able to contain your excitement.

What: BRC sets up 3.1(ish) mile races that start and end at a local brewery each month, March-December. Just $5 cash will get you entry into the race, entry into a drawing for prizes, and most importantly, a cold pint of beer at the finish. Pay race by race, or register for the whole series (10 races) for just 30 bucks. More info can be found here.

Bozeman Running Company Brew Runs 

When: The Brew Run races take place the second Wednesday of each month starting in March and ending in December.

Where: Each month, a new brewery hosts the race. This year’s lineup includes local favorites like Union Hall Brewery, Bridger Brewing, Madison River Brewing, Lockhorn Cider, and more.

Bozeman Running Company Brew Runs  

Why: Because everyone knows that beer tastes better when you earn it. Because you need an excuse to socialize with your buddies mid-week. Because summer is fleeting, but the glory of beating your boss in a foot-race lasts forever.

This series is a part of our seasonal get-out-and-get-after-it contest, the O/B Hit List. If you participate in a Brew Run 5K this spring, be sure to tag #OBHitList in your photos. You may win a chance to visit the bountiful O/B Treasure Chamber, the biggest win of all. So round up your friends, lace up your joggers, and hit the breweries. Ready, set, go! 

