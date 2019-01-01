O/B Hit List: BRC Brew Runs

Sample Bozeman’s finest brews while on a runner’s high.

All across Bozeman and beyond, we are privy to a wonderful array of locally-made beer. While it may be impossible to sample all of Bozeman's best brews in a day, Bozeman Running Company (BRC) has taken the standard brewery tour to a whole new level: monthly 5K races at our hometown breweries. The 5K Brew Run Series captures the essence of being a Bozemanite by combining the excitement of a race day with the immediate satisfaction of a beer at the finish line. (Isn’t that why we run anyway?) BRC visits a new brewery each month, which means the course is always changing. The 5K Brew Run Series keeps the magic alive and the beer flowing.

Who: Aspiring local-brew connoisseurs with an affinity for cardio, long-distance die-hards in need of a mid-week shake-out run, or really anyone with running shoes and a good attitude. When you join the BRC Brew Run, you’ll “barley” be able to contain your excitement.

What: BRC sets up 3.1(ish) mile races that start and end at a local brewery each month, March-December. Just $5 cash will get you entry into the race, entry into a drawing for prizes, and most importantly, a cold pint of beer at the finish. Pay race by race, or register for the whole series (10 races) for just 30 bucks. More info can be found here.

When: The Brew Run races take place the second Wednesday of each month starting in March and ending in December.

Where: Each month, a new brewery hosts the race. This year’s lineup includes local favorites like Union Hall Brewery, Bridger Brewing, Madison River Brewing, Lockhorn Cider, and more.

Why: Because everyone knows that beer tastes better when you earn it. Because you need an excuse to socialize with your buddies mid-week. Because summer is fleeting, but the glory of beating your boss in a foot-race lasts forever.

This series is a part of our seasonal get-out-and-get-after-it contest, the O/B Hit List. If you participate in a Brew Run 5K this spring, be sure to tag #OBHitList in your photos. You may win a chance to visit the bountiful O/B Treasure Chamber, the biggest win of all. So round up your friends, lace up your joggers, and hit the breweries. Ready, set, go!