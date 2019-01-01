Ski Safety

My Alpine Education, Part 4: Avalanche Literacy.

Editor’s note: This is part four of a six-part series on learning about avalanches and how to keep oneself—and one’s partners—safe while ski-touring in the backcountry. Read part three here.

As the weather report plays over the radio for January 31, I scratch my head. “Tomorrow we will be expecting high winds and warm temperatures,” it reports. I’m on my way to ski for the weekend and a fire watch warning is expected for the Bozeman area. This is not the type of weather report you expect to hear as you head into the backcountry. This winter has been mild, with little to no snow accumulation in the valley.

I have no idea what type of snow to expect, but I find comfort in that I’m heading out with a guided class to learn all about avalanche terrain and risk. It is 7am and we are headed to Harrison to meet our classmates and certified guides from Big Sky Backcountry Guides. These high winds and warm temps are either going to make for really awful avalanche training conditions or really great avalanche training conditions.

From Harrison we head out to Potosi Campgrounds and gear up. We double check that we’ve packed beacons, shovels, probes, and a fresh pair of undies at bare minimum. We are staying in close quarters up at the yurt, so keeping the grungy skier ripeness to a minimum is highly encouraged.

From here the guides shuttle the group six miles in on sleds, where we skin up and perform our first beacon check on flat ground. From here we skin the two-and-a-half mile trek to the yurt, stopping periodically to discuss slope angle and changing weather. I think we honestly experience every Montana season during those three hours of skinning. It rains, it snows, the sun comes out out, and the wind blows by. As amateur students, this keeps us on our toes. The snowpack looks thin and the skiing looks, well… decent, if you enjoy skimming over sagebrush through bounties of sticks. After those three hours of skinning we reach the yurt.

First things first: we must know how to perform a rescue search in the event of an avalanche. How many of us have really practiced with our beacons? Yes, we’ve all put it in search mode, moved around from side to side till the beeping sped up, and “rescued” our friend in the parking lot. Or maybe we’ve even stopped by the beacon park for a little practice. But out in the backcountry with no cell service and limited first aid, our minimal skills seem of little help.

The guides hide beacons in packs every 20 to 50 meters around the yurt and set up the scenario: “There’s been an avalanche,” the guides say. “Everyone in your group stayed clear but there was another group skinning above you that triggered it. You don’t know how many were in their group or if they all have beacons. GO.”

The chaos of this situation can be broken down into three steps: run, walk, crawl. First we must move fast, running to get a number on the beacon that signals we found someone. Next we must slow down and walk in the direction where our arrows point and numbers decrease. When we are within five meters of a signal, it’s time to crawl. Getting on our hands and knees brings us closer to the person in the snow and gives us the most accurate location to start probing and digging.

The survival rate is around 80% if someone is found within the first ten minutes, but within 12 minutes the survival rate decreases to 40%. So it’s incredibly important we act quickly and accurately in these first ten minutes. Your friends’ and families’ lives may depend on just how prepared you are to run, walk, crawl to their airway. Practicing several different avalanche scenarios and being prepared to perform a proper rescue is critical to backcountry skiing, but perhaps even more important is having the knowledge to avoid getting caught in an avalanche to begin with. As the sun goes down, we head back to the yurt to soak in all the knowledge the guides have about weather, terrain, and snowpack.

The next morning is reserved for piles of bacon, hot coffee, and everything snowpack. There are several factors that go into snowpack stability, and it is our responsibility to be aware of the snow on which we are skiing. Many things such as wind, sun, temperature, and precipitation play a role in creating strong or weak layers in the snowpack. The most common weak layer found in the intermountain climate of southwest Montana is a persistent deep slab. And yes, it’s as terrifying as it sounds. Persistent deep slabs can be hard to evaluate and can trigger large avalanches. They are often buried deep in the snowpack and can be widespread across terrain.

As we step out of the yurt to skin up and find some information on the current snowpack, the sun and the wind battle for our attention. I throw on every layer I have because the wind seems like it is out to keep things interesting. As we skin up to Bell Lake, my curiosity drifts to the endless line of possibilities. There are open shoots, narrow trees, and fluffy meadows, all untracked. I am quickly jolted back to reality when the guides point out a large natural slide that happened just a few days prior in an open field above the lake. This is a huge sign concerning snowpack. So we spend the afternoon in the howling wind digging pits and investigating the snow beneath us.

The major takeaway I get from this is that it’s just not all that much information. Digging pits can be very helpful in seeing the different strong and weak layers in the snow, but it’s just one part of the equation. The snowpack can change across terrain, and different terrain angles and shapes determine how the snow beneath us behaves. Pits are important and every backcountry traveler should know how to dig one and perform stability tests; however, this information should be used along with other observations to understand the exact conditions.

After a day filled with science and proper technique, it is time to switch gears and discuss the far-less-concrete human factors that play a factor in avalanche danger. Over a big plate of spaghetti and garlic bread whipped up by our gourmet chefs, aka the guides, we discuss expert halos, social facilitations, and prior commitments. Examples of this may be: “I made plans to ski Saddle Peak; I told several folks my plans, and don’t want to go back on my word,” or “I don’t want to appear like I’m afraid in front of my friends, so I’m going to stick with their decisions.” These types of thought patterns can be fatal to you and your backcountry partners. It’s important to know your terrain, observe your risk, and trust your gut.

It’s day three, and it’s time to go skiing! We’ve been sponges the last couple of days, soaking up all the knowledge we could muster. It is time to put this knowledge to the test. The wind has died down and snow begins to fall. It looks like we might get some of those turns I was daydreaming about yesterday after all.

It is our turn as students to plan a tour for the guides. Our plan is to limit our exposure to wind-loaded slopes from yesterday and stick to relatively moderate terrain. This means staying in the trees and skiing slopes at no more than a 30-degree incline. The six inches of new snow and counting is going to bring the whole weekend together. We have new conditions, different temperatures, unknown terrain, and an itch to get some turns. We travel in the least-exposed terrain, one at a time when needed, and stop to continuously gather information all the way to the top of Lone Mountain.

We rip off our skins while a few people dig a pit and get ready to drop in. The snow is perfect. Fresh lines in the backcountry bring a different amount of joy than resort skiing. It is just me, the fresh mountain air, and eight inches of new cold smoke. When your turns come from carefully-thought-out plans and decisions, each one is that much more fun. As we hoot and holler one by one back to the yurt, everyone seems to feel the same way.

Backcountry skiing involves many factors to staying safe and having fun. If we are going to chase these fresh turns we must be able to evaluate the conditions and know what to do in case of an emergency. I added a lot of tools to my toolbox this weekend, and I am excited to carry this knowledge into future backcountry trips. Any activity that keeps my mind working and legs burning is my kind of activity. Stay safe out there everyone, and find fresh pow!