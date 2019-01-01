You are here

< backHome / Magazine / About Us / O/B Staff / Sales & Marketing – Aaron Madigan

Sales & Marketing – Aaron Madigan

Sales & Marketing – Aaron Madigan

facebook twitter email Print This

Idaho native and potato enthusiast Aaron Madigan has called Bozeman, and the uninsulated back of his station wagon, home for some time now. Attempting to establish himself as a local, Aaron has immersed himself in all aspects of Montana’s outdoor subcultures. Though he says he will never brew his own kombucha, he did recently purchase a cast-iron skillet that he is nervously waiting to christen. Described as the best athlete of the century by his mother, Aaron is otherwise a supremely average participant in several outdoor activities, including, but not limited to, skiing, climbing, kayaking, and misquoting Point Break in the Bridger parking lot.    

Appears in 
O/B Staff

Snow Report (24hrs)

Big Sky: n/a"
Bridger: n/a"
Discovery: n/a"

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

 

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge