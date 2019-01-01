Sales & Marketing – Aaron Madigan

Idaho native and potato enthusiast Aaron Madigan has called Bozeman, and the uninsulated back of his station wagon, home for some time now. Attempting to establish himself as a local, Aaron has immersed himself in all aspects of Montana’s outdoor subcultures. Though he says he will never brew his own kombucha, he did recently purchase a cast-iron skillet that he is nervously waiting to christen. Described as the best athlete of the century by his mother, Aaron is otherwise a supremely average participant in several outdoor activities, including, but not limited to, skiing, climbing, kayaking, and misquoting Point Break in the Bridger parking lot.