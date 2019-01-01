Review: WindLab Stretch Glove

For a waterproof, windproof, and surprisingly warm lightweight glove, check out the minimally designed (though cumbersomely named) WindLab Gore-Tex Infinium Stretch Glove from Mountain Hardwear. Use it as a standalone for warmer days, or as a liner on chilly outings—either way, you’ll love the fit and feel of this simple, stretchy, well-thought-out glove. Yep, it fits snug, but a handy grab-loop lets you slip it on with ease, $50.