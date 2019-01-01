You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2020-21 / Review: Relode X Goggles
Review: Relode X Goggles
Jack Taylor
The Relode X goggles by Gordini are fitted with plush, comfortable foam, an anti-slip strap, and wide lenses for unrestricted peripheral vision. Each pair comes with two separate lenses for high- and low-light conditions, which are secured to the frame magnetically for effortless lens-swapping. The extra lenses also come with a robust protective case to prevent them from getting scratched in your backpack or pocket. These frames fit on the larger side, $150.
