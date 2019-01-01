You are here

Review: Refuge Air

Jack Taylor

Tired of changing layers every time you take a water break? The Refuge Air strikes a phenomenal balance between warmth and breathability, so you can enjoy the views while your partners wrestle with their backpacks in the wind and flying snow. A thin layer of mesh insulation sits under an even thinner, highly breathable outer shell. The entire jacket stuffs into its own hip pocket, making it easy to clip onto a harness, $230.

Appears in 
Product Reviews
Apparel
Winter 2020-21

