Review: Refuge Air
Jack Taylor
Tired of changing layers every time you take a water break? The Refuge Air strikes a phenomenal balance between warmth and breathability, so you can enjoy the views while your partners wrestle with their backpacks in the wind and flying snow. A thin layer of mesh insulation sits under an even thinner, highly breathable outer shell. The entire jacket stuffs into its own hip pocket, making it easy to clip onto a harness, $230.
