Review: Flylow Baxter

Jack Taylor

In an age of paper-thin garments that leave you SOL after getting snagged on a branch, Flylow took a different approach with the Baxter—a toasty down jacket designed with durable fabrics. The adjustable hood fits comfortably over a hat or ski helmet, and a removable powder skirt keeps warm air in while blocking out snow. Massive hip pockets hold gloves, a thermos, or any other comforts you bring along on the coldest of winter outings, $325.

Product Reviews
Apparel
Winter 2020-21

