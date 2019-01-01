Review: Flylow Baxter

In an age of paper-thin garments that leave you SOL after getting snagged on a branch, Flylow took a different approach with the Baxter—a toasty down jacket designed with durable fabrics. The adjustable hood fits comfortably over a hat or ski helmet, and a removable powder skirt keeps warm air in while blocking out snow. Massive hip pockets hold gloves, a thermos, or any other comforts you bring along on the coldest of winter outings, $325.