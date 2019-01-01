Review: FastStik Ski Wax

Waxing for optimal glide can be difficult all year long—heck, even one day to the next. Which is where FastStik comes in. No more worrying about which color to use—or, for Nordic skiers, packing glide wax along for frequent re-application. FastStik goes on easy and stays on, way longer than traditional ski wax, and works from minus-10 all the way up to 32 degrees. Available at the Gear Wizard; $40.