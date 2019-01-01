Review: Alphaburly Pro Insulated Boots

Why put up with cold feet? The Alphaburly Pro Insulated boots provide an impermeable barrier against the elements, whether you’re trudging through mud, creeks, or knee-deep snow. The rugged sole has great traction in any terrain, and a tough exterior with minimal seams will stand up to abrasion from branches and rocks. A cinch at the top of the cuff lets you adjust the boots to accommodate pant legs either tucked in or on the outside, $200.