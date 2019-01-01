You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2020-21 / Review: Alphaburly Pro Insulated Boots
Review: Alphaburly Pro Insulated Boots
Jack Taylor
Why put up with cold feet? The Alphaburly Pro Insulated boots provide an impermeable barrier against the elements, whether you’re trudging through mud, creeks, or knee-deep snow. The rugged sole has great traction in any terrain, and a tough exterior with minimal seams will stand up to abrasion from branches and rocks. A cinch at the top of the cuff lets you adjust the boots to accommodate pant legs either tucked in or on the outside, $200.
