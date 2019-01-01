Cross-Country Low-Down

Breaking down southwest Montana's ski trails.

On the surface, Nordic skiing may seem less involved than other backcountry endeavors, and for the most part, it is. But there’s still a lot to consider before setting off on a cross-country excursion. Is this your first time? Which style and technique do you prefer? Will you have kids or a dog with you? Do you mind some company, or are you looking for more solitude?

The Bozeman area is home to a bounty of Nordic trails, all with varying rules, characteristics, and vibes. Getting started can be daunting, but among them all, there’s definitely something for everyone. Here’s a rundown on which areas might suit you best.