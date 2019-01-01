You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2020-21 / Cross-Country Low-Down
Cross-Country Low-Down
Cross-Country Low-Down
the editors
Breaking down southwest Montana's ski trails.
On the surface, Nordic skiing may seem less involved than other backcountry endeavors, and for the most part, it is. But there’s still a lot to consider before setting off on a cross-country excursion. Is this your first time? Which style and technique do you prefer? Will you have kids or a dog with you? Do you mind some company, or are you looking for more solitude?
The Bozeman area is home to a bounty of Nordic trails, all with varying rules, characteristics, and vibes. Getting started can be daunting, but among them all, there’s definitely something for everyone. Here’s a rundown on which areas might suit you best.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store