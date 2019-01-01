Review: First Rangers

Get ready to explore Glacier Country like you never have before with two men considered to be the “heroes of their era.” Derived from first-hand journals and historical photos and documents, First Rangers (Farcountry Press, $15) follows the adventures of Frank Liebig and Fred Herrig, who are credited with starting conservation management on public lands in Montana. Liebeg was the first ranger in the land that became Glacier National Park, while Herrig was among the first in Montana’s Flathead Forest Reserve of 1897 and Kootenai Forest. These written adventures are sure to excite and shock you, while bringing this fascinating era to life.