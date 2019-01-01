You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2019-20 / Review: The Eight Master Lessons of Nature

Review: The Eight Master Lessons of Nature

Eight Master Lessons of Nature book review

Review: The Eight Master Lessons of Nature

facebook twitter email Print This
Stephanie Schmieding

In a world obsessed with “technology,” societies are moving farther and farther away from the nature world. In his book The Eight Master Lessons of Nature (Penguin Random House, $27), Gary Ferguson reminds us that nature is within all of us. He shows us why nature is an indispensible resource essential to our survival. After spending a lifetime observing wildlife and its surroundings, Ferguson is able to eloquently break down how we can thrive as a species—even in the face of destruction—by developing a closer relationship to our roots. —Stephanie Schmieding

Appears in 
Books & Music
Winter 2019-20

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

 

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge