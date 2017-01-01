You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2018-19 / Review: Ridge Merino Aspect
David Tucker
Finally, a baselayer brand has figured it out: no interior tags on skin-tight clothing. Ridge Merino won we over immediately when I realized its Aspect thermals have no itchy tags; the garments’ next-to-skin comfort was icing on the cake. They’re hands-down the most comfortable baselayers I’ve ever tried, and since they’re merino, I can wear them all winter long—the fabric naturally reduces foul odor.
$65-$70; ridgemerino.com.
