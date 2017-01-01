Review: Ridge Merino Aspect

You are here

David Tucker

Finally, a baselayer brand has figured it out: no interior tags on skin-tight clothing. Ridge Merino won we over immediately when I realized its Aspect thermals have no itchy tags; the garments’ next-to-skin comfort was icing on the cake. They’re hands-down the most comfortable baselayers I’ve ever tried, and since they’re merino, I can wear them all winter long—the fabric naturally reduces foul odor.

$65-$70; ridgemerino.com.

Appears in 
Backcountry
Apparel
Winter 2018-19

