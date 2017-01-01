Review: Pieps Micro

You are here

Mike England

If you’re due—or overdue—to upgrade your transceiver, check out the PIEPS Micro, a compact, easy-to-use beeper that makes the company’s old yellow jobber resemble a Betamax player. Now owned by Black Diamond, PIEPS has stepped up its game to compete with the innovations of recent years. To wit: a special sensor allows automatic switching of modes; three antennas offer a 40-meter, circular range; and the digital display makes the device extremely easy to use.

$390; blackdiamondequipment.com.

Appears in 
Backcountry
Skiing
Winter 2018-19

