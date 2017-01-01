Review: Petzl Bindi

From dawn patrol to post-work dog walks, the Bindi from Petzl hasn’t left my pocket since I got it. And why would it? It’s the size of a ping-pong ball and weighs about as much. The ultra-thin headband cord grips whatever surface it comes in contact with, and the lamp rotates inward so it won’t turn on accidentally in my pocket. Its battery is also fully rechargeable with a USB cord.

$60; petzl.com.