Review: Outdoor Research Prologue Refuge

Chris McCarthy

The Prologue Refuge from Outdoor Research was created with Bozeman in mind. This everyday jacket has enough protection for a venture down the trail, but looks great while out on the town. The insulation provides breathability and warmth on the coolest of days, and the outer shell, which looks like a cross between work-wear and a puffy, is water- and wind-resistant—perfect for when the storm blows in.

$200; outdoorresearch.com.

Appears in 
Apparel
Winter 2018-19

