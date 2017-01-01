Review: Lezyne Super Drive 1500XXL

Cold, dark mornings and long, frigid nights: such is Montana come winter. But that doesn’t keep me off my bike, and that’s why I sprung for the Super Drive 1500XXL from Lezyne.

This bike light is incredibly powerful, but it also comes with several intensity settings, so you don’t need to blind oncoming traffic.

There is also a pulse function, which diffuses light so it’s less harsh.

$120-$150; lezyne.com.