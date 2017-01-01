You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2018-19 / Review: Hydrapak Stow 1L
Review: Hydrapak Stow 1L
Review: Hydrapak Stow 1L
David Tucker
I was skeptical of the collapsible-bottle craze, but after a recent trip into the backcountry, I now see the light. Hydrapak’s Stow 1L actually fits in my pocket, making it easier to hydrate in the skintrack. As I drink, the bottle shrinks, eventually rolling into a ball the size of a roll of quarters. Added bonus: it’s great for airplane travel when space is at a premium and it's friendlier to the environment than one-time-use plastic water bottles.
$17; hydrapak.com.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store