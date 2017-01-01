Review: Hydrapak Stow 1L

I was skeptical of the collapsible-bottle craze, but after a recent trip into the backcountry, I now see the light. Hydrapak’s Stow 1L actually fits in my pocket, making it easier to hydrate in the skintrack. As I drink, the bottle shrinks, eventually rolling into a ball the size of a roll of quarters. Added bonus: it’s great for airplane travel when space is at a premium and it's friendlier to the environment than one-time-use plastic water bottles.

$17; hydrapak.com.