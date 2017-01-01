You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2018-19 / Review: Gregory Praxus 45L
Review: Gregory Praxus 45L
Wangmo Tenzing
Whether you’re going home for a weekend, traveling abroad for a month, or taking a road trip across the country, you’re going to need a pack that is functional and efficient. The Gregory Praxus 45L is that pack. It's great for traveling light and fast, and you can carry it as a suitcase or wear it as a backpack, depending on how big of a rush you’re in. It weighs just under 3.5 pounds, fitting in most overhead bins. Plus it has lockable zippers for extra security. My favorite feature: two compartments separate your dirty stuff from your clean stuff.
$150; gregorypacks.com.
