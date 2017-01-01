Review: Espro Ultralight

You are here

Courtney Miranda

In southwest Montana, we’re never short of coffee or trails—and when given the chance, I combine the two. And so it was with great anticipation that I headed out for a brisk ski up Bear Canyon with my new Ultralight Press by Espro, a miniature insulated French press. Although it’s designed for backpacking and lightweight camping, it’s the perfect companion for cold-weather outdoor excursions, too.

$40; espro.ca.

Winter 2018-19

