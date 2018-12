Review: Dakine Ranger 60L

Before hitting the road for a powder-chasing road-trip, grab a Ranger 60L duffle from Dakine.

This thing is like a black hole when it comes to sucking up gear. Its simple design allows you to toss everything into one compartment, so packing is a breeze; but separate organization pockets keep essentials close at hand.

The exterior is weather-resistant, and it comes with detachable backpack straps.

$100; dakine.com.