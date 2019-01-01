The Pillory: Sloppy Skaters

Calling out the jerks of winter.

In the days of yore, citizens who committed offenses against society were condemned to the pillory—so long as that offense wasn’t grave enough to warrant the gallows. The pillory offered the one punishment severe enough to dissuade future transgressions: public humiliation.

Similarly, in the days of now, citizens commit daily offenses that are frustrating, slightly dangerous, and possibly antagonistic, but not deadly—pillory-worthy but no need for the hangman’s noose. In the absence of an actual pillory, we bring you this page, where you may mock, jeer, and lob rotten fruit at the offenders’ faces, albeit the figurative variety.

As for the aforementioned affronts, nowhere are they more apparent than on the crowded trails of Bozeman—and no one is guiltier than overzealous skate-skiers on Sourdough.

We get it: you’re awesome. You’re fit, you’re fast, and you’re fantastic. But you’re also kind of a dick. Don’t you realize that Sourdough is the busiest trail in Bozeman most days of the year, and especially come winter?

We get that you have to get your workout in, but public trails aren’t your private gym. And there are even lots of trails that don’t allow runners, hikers, and dogs, specifically to avoid conflict with skiers. There are even entire resorts for such things as aggressively shushing up and down slick, narrow trails with long, sharp, pointy planks on your feet. Or you can stay in town and still get your fix, at over half-a-dozen venues groomed specifically with you in mind.

This winter, ditch the ’tude on crowded trails. Share and share alike, and be friendly. That goes for everyone, from dog-walkers to runners to classic skiers—but especially skate-skiers.

Here's a graphic from a trail-etiquette article on the Gallatin Valley Land Trust's website: