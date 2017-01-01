I remember the first sweet Swedish Auger

because it made perfect, rifle-barrel holes

through three feet of quartz-hard winter

shaving cherry-syrup-snow-cone-saw-dust

with a razor-sharp, three-quarter moon

that looked like a giant spatula-shaped spoon

with a sky-blue shaft that turned

like an agile brace-and-bit made by the hands

of some ice-fishing carpenter

who slapped his head one day and understood

what no one knew about ice and wood.





This is the first memory

I have of magic.

I remember that first sweet, Swedish Auger

because my arms still can feel

the heft of heavy, spud-bar steel

that made my shoulders scream

with pain I could scarcely bear

and burned my lungs

with sharp, pine-needled air,

snot froze on my lips

and curls froze in my hair.

I remember the gravity of those men

on the last, stomach-wrenching stroke,

who warned me not to lose the bar

when that tempered steel finally broke

through to the depths of winter lake

which filled the hole with a chug

a dipped bucket would make.

I can hear their voices once again

and cramped around the shaft

my fingers ache

with a hundred strokes of remembered weight

as I drove the chisel beyond

my last inch of fragile manhood

and the heavy-shouldered men, blowing clouds of frost

called it good, “That’s good,” they said,

remembering something they had lost.

“That’s good, they said and some calloused hand

took the steel to bell and shape

the bottom of the holes and I was feeling warm and grand

and shoulder-wide in my winter wool and leather

while the hole was tailored to the size

of fish so big

we would have to make up lies

about the coordinates of our catch,

our choice of bait and probably the weather,

and hope to smile in black and white

with our fingers in the gills of a trophy lunker

for the outdoor report of the “Lakeland Times”

which, for every week,

rolled up our cozy, necessary lives

in out back pockets

and I was happy ice fishing on island lakes

where I was born

and had not yet heard

of Swedish Augers.