Review: Stio Skycrest

The STIO Skycrest Snap Shirt is a puffy-jacket-style shirt with Thermore Ecodown insulation. It’s made from 100% recycled fabrics, so the green police won’t get snappy with you. The insulation and exterior is poly fiber and is plenty warm for those cold evenings and mornings.

It works well as a second layer for skiing on brutally cold days when Old Man Winter’s wolf is snapping at your nose. Snap-pocket closures make for a snappy appearance around town. The outer fabric is camo, and the inner lining is hunter orange, so if you want to change your visibility quickly, with a snap decision, you can do so in a jiffy.

Like the other STIO products I own, the Skycrest has quickly become a favorite.

Available at Grizzly Outfitters. $180; stio.com.