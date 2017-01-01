You are here

Review: Orsden Lift

Emma Nord

For those who don’t hibernate, Orsden’s Lift jacket is a sleek and insulated shell to outfit almost all winter adventures. After seeing the need for affordable ski-wear that didn’t sacrifice technical quality, Sara and Steven Segall created Orsden.

Their Lift Jacket not only looks and feels great with an off-centered zipper and built-in thumb holes, it kept me warm during my first backcountry turns and introductory ice-climbing adventures, and constantly limits any excuses I may have to stay indoors on cold winter days. And I didn’t even have to break the bank—which means more days in the mountains.

$330; orsden.com

