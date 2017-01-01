Review: Helly Hansen Lifa

Helly Hansen’s Lifa base-layer is a classic alpine piece. This ultra-warm shirt looks like it was plucked from the slopes of Verbier or Chamonix, but it’s just as at home on the slopes of Big Sky as it is in the Alps. It’s thick, so definitely pull it out of the drawer on those cold winter days, but it also vents well, especially with the half-zip from the collar.

While it was designed with skiing in mind, it’s useful for any cold-weather activity. The fit is snug, and next to skin, a little uncomfortable at first. But once you start moving, the technical material isn’t noticeable, and that’s a good thing because it is still doing its job.

Available at Sportsman’s Warehouse. $100; hellyhansen.com.