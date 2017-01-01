Review: Flylow Richie

Hoody season is my favorite season, and if you know what you’re doing, in Montana, hoody season can last all year. That’s why I’m stoked that FlyLow released the Richie for the 2017-18 ski season.

It has all the comfort and convenience of a standard hooded cotton sweatshirt, but FlyLow threw in some technical features as well. First, there’s the material.

The Richie is 100% polyester, meaning it dries faster than your formerly-black-now-grey Russell Athletic hoody, so you needn’t hesitate wearing it on a winter run or backcountry ski tour. The hood is large and fits over a helmet, and side stash pockets provide ample room for a snack, some gloves, or other essentials.

The Richie’s light weight makes it an excellent layering piece, and it’s wind-resistant and water-repellent, so you can even wear it as an outer layer in tamer conditions.

$130; flylowgear.com.