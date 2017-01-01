Review: Dryguy Force Dry

Whether warming up your gloves on a brisk winter morning, drying out your running shoes after a day on the trails, or just unthawing your ski boots, the gently heated forced air of the DryGuy Force Dry has you covered. The Force Dry is a great alternative to larger, bulkier dryers. I found it to be quieter, too.

The dryer is super light and compact with arms that fold flat for easy storage and travel. The arms can also extend for larger boots. The Force Dry has a three-hour timer, but I found that most gear dried well within one hour.

The DryGuy Force Dry is ideal for year-round use, extending the life of your gear by eliminating moisture, and preventing odors and bacteria growth.

Available at Sportsman’s Warehouse. $50; dryguy.com.