You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2017-18 / Review: Alpacas of Montana Over-the-Calf

Review: Alpacas of Montana Over-the-Calf

Alpacas of Montana Ski Sock Review

Review: Alpacas of Montana Over-the-Calf

facebook twitter email Print This
Melissa Doar

Ever ask your significant other to smell your feet after a long day of skiing? Did they do it? Mine neither. But, after wearing Alpacas of Montana Over-the-Calf odor-resistant alpaca fiber socks, I bet they won’t mind as much.

I wore mine for three weeks without a wash, and my husband couldn’t tell. Specifically designed for skiing and snowboarding, these socks are fashionable and functional. The alpaca fiber is naturally hypo-allergenic and water-resistant, repelling moisture and bacteria.

Quality construction prevents slipping and bunching up on the bottom of ski boots, and they’re super comfy and non-restrictive over the calf—a rarity in women’s ski socks. The breathable, soft alpaca wool means my feet stay warm and dry, without over-heating, while the superior wicking capabilities keep my toes insulated even when the socks get wet.

All in all, these are a great eco-friendly alternative to wear on your next alpine adventure.

Available at Owenhouse Ace on Huffine. $33; alpacasofmontana.com

Appears in 
Winter 2017-18

Snow Report (24hrs)

Big Sky: 0"
Bridger: 0"
Discovery: n/a"

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 