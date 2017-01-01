Review: Alpacas of Montana Over-the-Calf

Ever ask your significant other to smell your feet after a long day of skiing? Did they do it? Mine neither. But, after wearing Alpacas of Montana Over-the-Calf odor-resistant alpaca fiber socks, I bet they won’t mind as much.

I wore mine for three weeks without a wash, and my husband couldn’t tell. Specifically designed for skiing and snowboarding, these socks are fashionable and functional. The alpaca fiber is naturally hypo-allergenic and water-resistant, repelling moisture and bacteria.

Quality construction prevents slipping and bunching up on the bottom of ski boots, and they’re super comfy and non-restrictive over the calf—a rarity in women’s ski socks. The breathable, soft alpaca wool means my feet stay warm and dry, without over-heating, while the superior wicking capabilities keep my toes insulated even when the socks get wet.

All in all, these are a great eco-friendly alternative to wear on your next alpine adventure.

Available at Owenhouse Ace on Huffine. $33; alpacasofmontana.com.