This season, there will be an array of infrastructure improvements at Bridger Bowl. The resort moved the location of its retail shop, replaced Virginia City with a newer three-person lift, installed additions across four floors of the Saddle Peak Lodge, and shifted the beginner area to the south.

According to Doug Wales, Bridger’s marketing director, overseers designed the project to open up more space in the base area. The new beginner location, for example, may help disperse traffic: in addition to two covered moving carpets and a warming hut, it also features the Snowflake Lift, which was relocated to reduce congestion around other lifts. “We’ll be seeing at least a 27% increase in our uphill capacity out of the base area between the Sunnyside and Virginia City chairs,” says Wales. “That percentage makes a difference, especially on the big powder days and ski-school days.”

Bridger isn’t the only game in town with upgrades; Big Sky has added three new named runs, including a gladed run accessible from the North Summit Snowfield. They’ve also upgraded their demo and rental centers, striving to make a previously confusing experience better.