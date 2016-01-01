Smith I/O Women's Goggle

ChromaPop, meet the I/O. This season, Smith is adding their patented sunglass lens technology to their goggles, making for an even better winter experience. The I/O still sets the bar for interchangeable-lens models, and easy-to-switch options come included with your purchase. Dial in your setup even more by browsing a range of options online, or stick with what they give you—with a bright-light and low-light lens included, you should be covered. While the functionality of the I/O is everything you could ask for in a goggle, the flair of the women’s-specific designs adds a style element that’s much appreciated. Available at World Boards, Chalet Sports, and Round House. $210; smithoptics.com.