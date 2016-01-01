You are here

Sauce Chill Toque

Pollastro, Joyce

Baby, it’s cold out there—which is why I’ll definitely be wearing my Chill Toque from Bozeman-based Sauce while ski touring this winter. The soft fleece keeps my ears warm when the wind is biting, and the expandable hole at the very crown opens up if my outing gets a bit warm. Lots of great color options are available, so take your pick. Available at Girls Outdoors. $32; sauceheadwear.com

Nordic
Apparel
Winter 2016-17

