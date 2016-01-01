Toad & Co. Apparel

Boxcan Sherpa Overshirt

Sometimes it’s nice to have a warm layer option that’s not another rendition of the fleece hoody. This winter, stay cozy and warm with the Boxcan Sherpa Overshirt and break out of your sweater-and-hoody rut. The wool exterior makes for a unique and casual look, and the jersey interior will keep you toasty and comfortable while providing good stretch. And you can feel good about the fact that it’s made up of 50% recycled wool. It’s a great cool-weather update to the classic front-button shirt. I like the little details throughout: the tag that reminds you to “Live Well, Do Good”, the soft, fine corduroy for the linings, and the deep, comfy side-pockets. $140; toadandco.com.

Grandstand Tight

When it comes to buying tights, I’ve always gone for the chain-store $15 option and had to wonder if it was worth the extra money to invest in a trendier version. The Grandstand Pattern Tight by Toad & Co. might be just the tight to convert me from my cheap buying habits. I found the spandex-poly blend very warm and breathable. They’re great for throwing on under a dress or skirt on these cold days; they also look good tucked into boots and can transition from work to workout with ease. With Polygiene permanent odor control, and a moisture-wicking knit, you can sweat in them all you want and stay as fresh and dry as you started out. $80; toadandco.com.