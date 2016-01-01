Review: Salomon Qst Pro 120

As much as I picture myself a hardcore skier—the kind that searches for powder stashes well beyond ski-area boundaries—I know that I’m not there yet. I can handle myself in most situations, but when it comes to going out of bounds, I always let excuses stop me. At the top of this list has been my ski boots—they weren’t built for hiking or touring. The Salomon QST Pro 120 has taken that excuse off my list. These boots feature a fully moldable shell and cuff, a 40-degree range of motion for hiking, and a simple-to-use ski/walk switch. The free-flexing endoFIT tongue makes stepping into the boot easier, and wraps my foot in comfort when buckled in. My feet will be happy all day in the heat-moldable liner, even when I find myself out of bounds hiking for turns. Available at Chalet Sports and Round House. $600; salomon.com.