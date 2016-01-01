Osprey Kamber 22 Pack

If you’re looking for a good Ridge-hiking pack that can also handle hitting the sidecountry, look no further than the Kamber 22 from Osprey. With a diagonal attachment for carrying skis and a vertical option for snowboards, the stable suspension of this pack carries your gear with ease. But it’s what you don’t see immediately that makes this ski-specific pack special: integrated pockets for your avy gear, separate storage compartment for your layers, extra-large goggle pocket, a helmet net, hip-belt pockets, and stashing compartments for the straps when they’re not in use. My favorite feature is the large pull-tabs on the zippers that allow you to keep your gloves on while accessing items in the pack. The insulated hydration sleeve helps keep water from freezing up, plus the low profile of this pack sits nicely while riding the chairlift. Available at Chalet Sports and Round House. $150; ospreypacks.com.